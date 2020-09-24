By Shereen Siewert

A judge this week issued a warrant for a Wausau woman accused of intentionally ramming her vehicle into a pedestrian, then fleeing the scene of the crash.

Amber Ferguson, 26, faces charges filed Sept. 23 in Marathon County Circuit Court of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run involving injury, substantial battery-intend bodily harm, operating without a valid license and bail jumping. Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill filed a $5,000 bench warrant after Ferguson failed to show up in court for an initial appearance.

The alleged victim told police she went to Grebe’s, 703 N. Third Ave., on the evening of July 26 to retrieve a friend’s vehicle. When she arrived, she discovered Ferguson in the driver’s seat and the two began to argue. The woman told police that when Ferguson refused to hand over the vehicle, she tried to unlock the car door and grab the keys. But Ferguson closed the window and allegedly backed the black Camaro into a parked van before accelerating and intentionally running the woman down, police said.

A witness ran to a nearby store to call 911.

The alleged victim, who suffered a broken ankle and other injuries, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Ferguson is also wanted in two additional, unrelated cases with previous arrest warrants filed in Marathon County.

