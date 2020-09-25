WAUSAU – The Wausau American Legion Post 10 held its annual Patriot Day Awards ceremony at Bunkers/Tribute Golf Course on Sept. 12.

Shane Heilmann, right, and Post Commander Larry W. Jaeger. Photo courtesy Mike Heilmann.

Patriot Day Protective Services

Shane Heilmann, Operations Captain, Everest Metro Police Department

Co-developed, volunteered and participated in the 10K with a Cop Central Wisconsin; EMPD Blue Hearts founding board member; participated in Run to Remember-Los Angeles uniformed challenge half marathon; Police Unity Tour; and Wisconsin Riders member and participant

Jessica Nardi, left, and and Post Commander Larry W. Jaeger. Photo courtesy Mike Heilmann.

Patriot Day Youth

Jessica Nardi volunteered at several Post golf events; the American Legion’s 100th year Anniversary; the Bull Falls 5K Run; and delivered Bunker’s meals to veterans for 11 weeks.

Ryan Nardi, right, and and Post Commander Larry W. Jaeger. Photo courtesy Mike Heilmann.

Patriot Day Youth

Ryan Nardi volunteered at several Post golf events; the 100th Anniversary; the Bull Falls 5K Run; and delivered Bunker’s meals to veterans for 11 weeks.

Tom Magnusson, right, and Post Commander Larry W. Jaeger. Photo courtesy Mike Heilmann.

Patriot Day Business of the Year

Midwest Communications. Accepting – Tom Magnusson

Provided hundreds of public service announcements for Post 10 on their radio stations throughout 2020 in support of our 100th year Anniversary and membership drive.

Greg Cemke, right, and Post Commander Larry W. Jaeger. Photo courtesy Mike Heilmann.

Patriot Day Citizen of the Year

Greg Cemke is best known for his Christmas in July program with the Marshfield Clinic which provided toys to over 3,000 hospitalized children, raising more than $140,000 in support of his efforts.

Bob Weller, right, and Post Commander Larry W. Jaeger. Photo courtesy Mike Heilmann.

Patriot Day Legionnaire of the Year

Bob Weller – 1st Vice Commander, Post 10

Provided leadership for the 100th Anniversary events and Patriot Day ceremony; honored World War II members; recruited Greenheck Fan veterans and updated the Post computer/printer and telephone networks.

