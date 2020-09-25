WAUSAU – The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin’s board of directors has named Tim Parker as its new president/CEO effective Oct. 5.

Parker brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for positive change within local communities, the foundation said. He succeeds Jean Tehan who retired on Aug. 31.



“Our board of directors is thrilled to introduce a leader of Tim’s caliber into our community to guide the Community Foundation,” said board chairman, Chris Pfender. “Tim possesses the qualifications and expertise to grow the Community Foundation into an even greater, more successful, organization to create a lasting impact on our area.”



Parker comes to the foundation from his role as president of Michigan Capital Network, an investment organization in Michigan and the Midwest region. Prior to Michigan Capital Network, Parker was the founder of a global export, trading, and consulting startup with the goal of increasing trade between Michigan and Asian markets.

During his seven years as an entrepreneur, he obtained exclusive rights to Asia for 15 U.S. brands, representing more than 120 SKU’s and establishing relationships with major retailers in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Japan, South Korea and others. He also spent 17 years at Bissell, Inc., including eight years as its global vice president of research and development. During college and for a couple of years after, Parker worked as a launch engineer for a tier-one automotive supplier, Prince Corp.



Tim holds a Bachelor of Science degree in manufacturing administration (1990) and a M.B.A. (2000) from Western Michigan University.









