WAUSAU – The Wausau River District will continue to host a community Art Stroll through the end of Sept. 26 in downtown Wausau. Participating businesses will display a variety of artwork in store windows, showcasing the talent of many local artists.
Patrons are encouraged to view the displays and vote for the best in show for a chance to win a downtown gift basket valued at $250. An event map and vote instructions will be located in participating businesses, as well as on the Wausau River District website and Facebook event page.
Participating businesses include:
Evolutions in Design
Sweets on Third
Nicole’s Boutique
Voss Studios
Back When Café
Marathon County Literacy Council
Center for Visual Arts
Grand Theater
319 Gallery
CPR Cell Phone Repair
The Mint Café
The Lamplighter
Lemongrass
Polito’s Pizza
Sweet Lola’s
For more information on the Art Stroll, visit wausauriverdistrict.org/art-stroll-2020.