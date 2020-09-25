WAUSAU – The Wausau River District will continue to host a community Art Stroll through the end of Sept. 26 in downtown Wausau. Participating businesses will display a variety of artwork in store windows, showcasing the talent of many local artists.

Patrons are encouraged to view the displays and vote for the best in show for a chance to win a downtown gift basket valued at $250. An event map and vote instructions will be located in participating businesses, as well as on the Wausau River District website and Facebook event page.

Participating businesses include:

Evolutions in Design

Sweets on Third

Nicole’s Boutique

Voss Studios

Back When Café

Marathon County Literacy Council

Center for Visual Arts

Grand Theater

319 Gallery

CPR Cell Phone Repair

The Mint Café

The Lamplighter

Lemongrass

Polito’s Pizza

Sweet Lola’s

For more information on the Art Stroll, visit wausauriverdistrict.org/art-stroll-2020.

