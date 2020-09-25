WAUSAU – Wausau East and Wausau West high schools’ annual “Pink” volleyball game to raise money for breast cancer research has evolved this year into a competition without spectators in the gym because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The newly named Pink Ribbon Volley will begin play at 9 a.m. Sept. 26 at both East and West high school gymnasiums. Junior Varsity 2 will play at West and Junior Varsity will play at East, both starting at 9 a.m. The varsity game will be played at East at 10:30 a.m.

Spectators can livestream the varsity game via NFHS network.

To donate to the cause, you can send donations to event sponsor K-Tech Charities, c/o Pink Ribbon Volley, PO Box 289, Weston, WI 54476. Or make a donation online by visiting the K-Tech Charities Facebook page.

Like this: Like Loading...