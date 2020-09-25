Wausau West scored a decisive win Friday against Wausau East in the annual Log Game, a battle that dates to 1970.

In the annual football matchup, the winning squad takes home a coveted traveling trophy — a slice of a large tree log.

The Log Game tradition traces back nearly 50 years when Ted Harenda, a parent of two students, teamed up with three local businesses to create the log trophy, in part as a fundraiser for foreign exchange programs at the schools.

The game marked the season opener for both teams in an unusual season marked by COVID-19 concerns.

The final score was 48-3, West.

