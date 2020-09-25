Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) concludes its series of conversations with regional state Senate and Assembly candidates this week on “Route 51”.

On Sept. 25, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert features the 34th State Assembly race, where Kirk Bangstad-D, Minocqua, challenges incumbent Rob Swearingen-R, Rhinelander. Analysis from WPR State Capitol Reporter Laurel White and WXPR Special Topics Correspondent Ben Meyer will follow the candidate profiles. All candidate conversations are archived on wpr.org/route51.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

