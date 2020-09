By Shereen Siewert

Rescue crews responded Saturday to a crash on Wausau’s west side after a vehicle reportedly struck a building.

The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. on North First Avenue at Union Avenue. Preliminary reports suggest at least one person is injured.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Photo courtesy of Cheryl Mathis

