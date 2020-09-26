The Ironbull Red Granite Grinder is coming to the Wausau area on Oct. 17. All routes begin and end on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau.

This year’s event isn’t just for hard-core gravel riders. Based upon racer feedback, a 50-mile race was added to the existing 85-mile, and 140-mile races. Also, a 12-mile recreational ride will be completely marked and is free to all kids.

Jahn Martin came to the event last year as a spectator and is returning as a racer this year.



“Even though participants were finishing rain-soaked and chilly, I knew I had missed something special last year.” said Martin, who served previously as Central Wisconsin Off-Road Cycling Coalition (CWOOC) president, in a news release.

Riders will be socially distanced at the start and drop bags will be distributed rather than offering communal food stations.



Spectators are encouraged to send off riders, cheer them on the race course, and welcome them back to downtown Wausau. All spectators, participants and volunteers are to respect social distancing. Visit https://www.ironbull.org/red-granite-grinder-details for more information.

