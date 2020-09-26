Stop by the Marathon County Public Library’s Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar, every week from now through Oct. 30 to pick up a bundle of crafts, books and other activities that will allow you to conduct your own story time at home! Each week the Edgar Branch will offer a different theme of books and crafts for families to pick up. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to participate. Free. Please limit one bundle per family. For more info, call 715-352-3155.

Every week now through Nov. 27, parents can stop by the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, and pick up an activity kit and picture book related to the letter of the week (A, B, C, etc.) for their preschooler! Activity kits and books can be acquired by calling the branch and making an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup. A new letter and new activity will be offered each week. Free. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Preschoolers will look at a pumpkin differently after they get a fun, fall Grab & Go craft from the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, between Sept. 28 and Oct. 9! The kit will contain paper plates, yarn, pumpkin seeds and more, allowing kids to create an artistic rendering of the inside of a pumpkin. Free. Please limit one kit per child. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

With just a few materials, kids and teens can welcome fall by making their own beaded pumpkin! All supplies and instructions for this craft will be available in a Grab & Go kit offered from Oct. 5-9 at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Free. Limit one kit per child. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a kit. Call 715-446-3537 for more info.

Kids can make a colorful, festive fall decoration for a door or window by picking up a Grab & Go kit from the Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens, between Oct. 5 and Oct. 9. The kit will contain everything needed to make a collage fall wreath. Free. Limit one kit per child. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a kit. For more info, call 715-257-7292.

Parents can pick up a Grab & Go kit containing a variety of colorful pipe cleaners that their preschooler can use to practice identifying numbers, colors and shapes, as well as hone fine motor skills. Kits will be available from Oct. 5-9 at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free. Limit one kit per child. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a kit. Call 715-693-2144 for more info.

Stop by the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City, from Oct. 5-9 to pick up supplies for making cards to health care workers! Each Grab & Go kit will contain supplies for making a handmade greeting card. Drop your card back off at the branch by Oct. 30 to be distributed to local frontline healthcare workers. Free. For more info, call 715-443-2775.

Adults can pick up a Grab & Go craft kit from the Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens, that will contain grapevines, burlap, and other supplies you can use to create a decorative fall wreath! Kits can be picked up between Oct. 5-9. Free. Limit one kit per adult. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a kit. For more info, call 715-257-7292.

The library and Colossal Fossils will teach kids about various important, groundbreaking women in science during a free, fun and educational online class on Oct. 6 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. via the Zoom app. Visit https://cutt.ly/Pd5KeAT to register. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

The library and Marathon County Extension will offer virtual classes on forcing spring bulbs through winter on Oct. 8 from 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Oct. 12 from 2-3 p.m.; and Oct. 12 from 6-7 p.m. All three classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the session virtually via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, visit https://cutt.ly/Wflan9o.

