Playing with a winning hand, Wausau Newman Catholic trumped Greenwood in Wisconsin high school football on September 26.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at intermission.

The Fighting Cardinals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-16 lead over Greenwood and never looked back, winning on their home field by a final score of 35-16.

Newman is back in action on Friday against Marion/Tigerton in a non-conference, away game.

Top photo courtesy of Newman Catholic Schools

