Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

The Salvation Army: Holiday Intake Help Needed. October 8, 9 13, 15, 19 and 21 a few assistants are needed to work with staff to do holiday intake. Contact Colleen to learn more. Call 715-845-4272, ext. 110, or email colleen.hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org.

The Neighbors’ Place: Empty Bowls Support. A new virtual format for Empty Bowls (in October/November) will require some volunteer involvement. Call Bettina to find out what the tasks are and how you can help. Contact 715-845-1966 or bettina@neighborsplace.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin: Write a Note. Many children are on the waiting list to have a Big Brother or Big Sister. Send a note, a coloring page, or printed fun crossword to the office to be forwarded to a child while they wait. Contact Beth at bethk@bbbsncw.org or 715-848-7207.

Faith in Action: Volunteer Drivers. Faith in Action provides rides to medical appointments, food delivery and grocery shopping for seniors. Safe protocols are in place to serve older people. Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or wausaufiainfo@gmail.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Boys and Girls Club of Wausau Area: Donations for Unmet Needs Closet. Items below are in demand now: shampoo, conditioner, body soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, pads, tampons, razors, colored pencils, markers, glue sticks, erasers and pens. Contact Mao Thao at maot@bgclub.com or 715-573-2349.

The Open Door: Toiletries Needed. Small sized shampoos, soap, deodorant and more is always welcome for those transitioning from incarceration. Contact Anne at 715-848-4044 or opendoor319@gmail.com.

Linens: The Women’s Community. Pillows, sheets and towels make things clean and comfortable for guests at the shelter. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

