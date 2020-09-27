By Shereen Siewert

School officials on Sunday suspended football and tennis at Wausau East for two weeks, citing an increase in positive cases.

“In consultation with the Marathon County Health Department, Wausau East High School is suspending Varsity and Junior Varsity football and tennis for two weeks,” a WSD release stated.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, community, and opponents,” said spokeswoman Diana White, in Sunday’s release. “Due to increased COVID activity, we are making the difficult decision to institute a two week hold on football and tennis activities at the varsity and junior varsity levels.”

“As cases continue to rise across Marathon County, please know we are monitoring the situation, and if necessary, we will make more adjustments to protect the health and safety of everyone involved,” the release went on to state. “Our athletes and coaches are working very hard to have a season this fall. We respectfully ask for everyone in our community to please follow the recommendations to stop the spread of all illnesses: wash your hands often, maintain 6 feet of social distancing whenever possible, and wear a face covering when you need to be out in public. Regardless of what type of illness we are experiencing in our community, COVID-19, the flu, or a cold, we want everyone to be as healthy as possible. Our community is a vibrant, diverse collection of people who are each critically important to us. We need people to be healthy.”

“Please do your part to ensure that our athletes are able to compete and our schools are able to fully open,” the release stated.

