Enjoy theater experiences in the comfort of your home this fall, as the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Department of Theatre and Dance presents virtual performances via Zoom and online video sharing platform Vimeo.

The following shows are included in the fall season:

“Unruly Women and Unfinished Business: The Fight for the Vote!” – Oct. 2-16

Created by a team of faculty, staff and students, the show commemorates and celebrates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The production is comprised of suffrage and anti-suffrage literature from the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries, as well as original works.

“In This Moment – Reflections of Our Time” – Oct. 30-Nov. 13

Students created nine original vignettes to share their personal thoughts, ideas, feelings and perspectives as they experience and maneuver living in this tumultuous time.

“afterimages 2020” – Nov. 20-Dec. 4

This dance concert features student performers, choreographers and directors, as well as student designers in lighting, costumes, props, projection and sound.

“The Department of Theatre and Dance has had to pivot in a new direction and reimagine a season that reflects more thoughtfully the changing landscape of our world,” said Department Chairman Michael Estanich. “The projects are timely, personal and outstanding examples of the creative energy and spirt of our department.”

All performances will be virtual, recorded events. Ticket holders will receive a website link and access code several days before each performance begins. The Virtual Opening Night, held at 7 p.m., on the first date of each performance, will feature a pre-show conversation with writers, directors, designers and cast members who will share their insights and experiences. A separate Zoom link with be shared with all patrons for this one night only event.

Single ticket buyers will have unlimited viewing of the event for 14 days following its opening night. Season ticket holders will have unlimited viewing of all three events, from the date of each Virtual Opening Night, through December 2020.

Tickets are $15 per show or $40 for a fall season pass. Get tickets online at tickets.uwsp.edu or by calling the ticket office at 715-346-4100. The information and tickets desk is not open to the public.

Like this: Like Loading...