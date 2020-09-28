Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Jason Woller and Hanna Okrzesik announce the birth of their son Jackson Lee, born at 4:58 p.m. Sept. 21, 2020. Jackson weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Lance and Allison Glisch announce the birth of their son Emmitt Edward, born at 3:12 a.m. Sept. 23, 2020. Emmitt weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Nathan Steinagel and Stephanie Witter announce the birth of their son Peyton Thomas, born at 7:02 p.m. Sept. 23, 2020. Peyton weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Jeremy Ott and Elizabeth Nevers announce the birth of their daughter Penelope June Law, born at 3:34 p.m. Sept. 24, 2020. Penelope weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

