

Obituaries are a service of Brainard Funeral Home & Cremation Center, with locations in Wausau and Weston.

Terry Bohm

Terry Bohm

Terry L. Bohm, 72, Wausau, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born Jan. 4, 1948, in Wausau, son of the late Leo and Virginia (Schmidt) Bohm. On Oct. 5, 1985, he married Susan Nowak at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on Dec. 15, 2016.

Terry worked for the former James River Corp. in Wausau until his retirement. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, growing ginseng and spending time outdoors on his land.

Survivors include, four siblings, Gary (Barbara) Bohm, Wausau, Dale (Karen) Bohm, Marshfield, David (Theresa) Bohm, Orlando, Florida, and Ann Beilke, Ringle; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Christine Clarke-Epstein

Christine Clarke-Epstein

“What did you learn today?”

If you spent any time at all around Chris Clarke-Epstein, then it’s likely she asked you this question. Or you heard her ask it of her grandchildren. There was no dodging this question. Chris would patiently wait. Change the subject all you want, but know that you would provide an answer.

Born Christine Marie Blomberg on Sept. 5, 1948, to June Evelyn (Hanson) and Audie (Adolph) Gustav in Chicago, Illinois, Chris immediately held court at family gatherings, then delighted her teachers, and evolved into an amazing woman with an insatiable appetite for knowledge. Intellectual curiosity was always her way.

Career-wise, Chris was a successful salesperson in the insurance industry who turned her natural talent for sales into an amazing speaking and training business which took her all over the United States and the world. Chris received the premier earned designation from the National Speakers Association, CSP – Certified Speaking Professional – in 1993 and was honored to serve her peers as the 2000-2001 NSA President with the theme, Leading the Way to Learning. In 2014, she was awarded the Cavett, NSA’s highest honor. In 2018 the NSA-Wisconsin chapter established the Chris Clarke-Epstein Legacy Award, a tribute to her willingness to share her talents.

If you have a memory of seeing Chris on stage or in front of an audience, then you saw her at her best. You witnessed a master at work. She commanded your attention, weaving stories with facts, emotions with actions. Chris wanted her audiences to change as a result of their time with her. And many did. She influenced, spurred, touched, and transformed.

Writing, though, that was her passion. Beyond everything else, Chris was a storyteller and as time went by, she took more and more joy in writing (publishing six books and countless articles) and in coaching others to write. “Thinking about writing isn’t writing,” she’d say. “Only writing is writing.” Part of Chris’ execution of this mandate was her weekly Thinking For A Change email, sent to thousands of readers for more than 15 years. She had not run out of stories to tell.

The lure of the spotlight, her hunger for information, and a wonderful (dare we say wicked) intelligence led to a life well-lived. She read books by the thousands across all genres (and discussed them in the Lusty Lady Literary Society), devoured pop culture (Hello, Sweetie), traveled for the joy of experiencing new things (incurring the wrath of Greek roosters), drank wine (and Scotch), performed marriages (legally), learned at every opportunity (and taught just as often), and laughed with her many (many) friends as often as she could. She wore yellow as her signature color and celebrated her Swedish heritage (mastering making meatballs, but not pancakes) often by singing the Swedish birthday song. She played the banjo, sang alto and loved good music (she was even known to dance in the grocery store). Chris was also an advocate of the Oxford comma (and parenthetical statements).

Chris, child of the sixties that she was, did not identify as a patriotic person. Instead she believed in democracy with a vengeance. Civic responsibility, self-education, listening to scientific facts, equality, voting … these things were what mattered to Chris. She was extremely proud to have served on the board of the local chapter of Kids Voting since 2010. You can honor her by voting not just this November but in every election to come.

In the end, though, metastatic breast cancer was what took her from us too soon. Chris died Sept. 25, in the care of Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau, Wisconsin, family at her side. This was not a battle lost, an enemy too strong, or a measure of her will to live. It was just the consequence of a terrible disease that humanity has not yet cured. Somebody needs to get on that.

Chris is survived and mourned by her husband of 38 years, Frank Epstein; son Paul Clarke and his wife, Deb; daughter Miriam Tessmer and her husband, Steve; and her extraordinary grandchildren, Quinn Clarke, Elroy Phillips, Jake Grant, Eli Grant, and Josie Clarke. She is further missed by her brother Ken (Lynda) Blomberg and their sons Erik (Sabrina) and Karl (Meghan); brother-in-law Steve (Lynn) Epstein and their daughter Lisa (John); and sister-in-law Marilyn Kellogg and her daughter Sarah. Grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, friends … Chris loved them all.

Chris also appreciated a good obituary. I hope we have done her proud.

The family will, in deference to the pandemic, not be holding a gathering at this time. There will, instead, be an event in fall 2021 to celebrate Chris’ extraordinary life. Attendees will be expected to declare what they have learned that day. In lieu of flowers, now or then, you are encouraged to make a donation to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org) or Aspirus Health Foundation (Aspirus.org/donate-now) where you can direct your donation to support hospice. A donation to a Democrat of your choice is also acceptable.

Raymond Pozorski

Raymond Pozorski

Raymond J. Pozorski, 88, passed peacefully at his home in Schofield, Wisconsin, on Sept. 22, 2020. He was born July 16, 1932.

He was pre-deceased by his son’s Ray Jr. Pozorski and Scott Pozorski.

Ray is survived by son Wayne Pozorski, grandson David Pozorski, current wife Barbara (Philipp) Pozorski and ex-wife Marilyn (Kopp) Pozorski.

He was a lifetime union carpenter. Ray enjoyed fly fishing, hunting and collecting antiques. He was also well known for his hobby of watch and clock collecting and repair.

At this time there are no services planned. Cremation services provided by Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society in Schofield, Wisconsin.

Dorothy Duberstein

Dorothy Duberstein

Dorothy “Dottie” Duberstein of town of Kronenwetter passed away peacefully in her sleep Sept. 21 2020.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Frank S. Pierson in 1957 and Jacob J. Duberstein in 2011; her parents, Alex and Agnes Dalske; and son, Bruce Duberstein.

She was predeceased by brothers Sylvester, Harold, Thomas and Alfred Dalske and sister, Rose Marie Benazeski.

She is survived by children, Dennis Pierson (Jeanette), Toni Malik (Len), Rosaline Gaines (Bubba), Delphine Taft (Thomas), Karen Cichucki, and Geraldine Duberstein Armijo (Joe.)

Dorothy has 15 devoted grandchildren: Stacy, Terri Lynn (dec.,) Jennifer, Brenda, Heath, Dennis II, Damian, Kristopher, Kevin, Gabrielle, Raymond, Anna, Rorydale, Kelly, Rebecca, and Kathleen; 24 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. They called her the Greatest Grandma as she knew each and every one and loved them all unconditionally.

Dorothy is survived by siblings Gloria Plog, Virginia Bailey, Angeline Post, Anthony Dalske (Sherry), and Lynn Oszewski (John).

Dorothy won several community service awards (including the Channel 9 Jefferson Award in 2014) for the great numbers of quilts (over 6,000) that she made and donated for victims of fires, community newcomers and many, many needy families as well as family and friends. She often said that “No one should be cold as long as she had the time and skill to make quilts.” She also loved to make pies for the festivals at St. Mark’s Catholic Church and many community events and almost anyone who asked. She was generous and loving to everyone she met.

Dorothy was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Our Lady of the Visitation #1970 in Carmichael, California. She was also a member and past officer of the VFW Auxiliary in Peplin and the Lions Club. Dorothy was a founding charter member of St. Mark’s Parish and for many years she was an active member of St. Rita’s Circle and the Catholic Ladies Guild at St. Mark’s.

Dorothy worked at the town of Kronenwetter yard waste as gate tender until she retired at age 91 and considered all the patrons to be her friends. Every year, at the end of the yard waste season she would make dozens of pies so she could share them with the customers on the last day. Dorothy led a full and busy life and was loved by her large family and many others.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Oct. 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St Mark’s Catholic Church in Rothschild, followed by internment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Celebration of Life for Dorothy will be held Oct. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the VFW post in Peplin, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, donations to:

The Neighbors’ Place

745 Scott St.

Wausau, WI 54403

http://www.neighborsplace.org

Saint Mark Catholic Parish

602 Military Road

Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474-1523

Raymond Deckelman

Raymond Deckelman

Ray passed Sept. 20, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital at the age of 89.

He was the son of the late George Deckelman and Adelaine Deckelman (Hoffman). He was born on March 15, 1931, in Medford, Wisconsin, where he attended school through the eighth grade. Once he completed his education, he went right to work, spending a lifetime learning many trades. He was sharp and could fix anything. His wisdom and kindness were infinite.

Ray had a work ethic like no other and spent his career driving a semi truck. He did all he could for his family, providing them with the best life possible. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman, plus the best handyman anyone could ask for. He and his daughter Diana were inseparable. Once Diana had children, his grandkids became his world. His first grandchild was to be named after him to honor his outstanding legacy. Grandpa’s house was the place to be for his grandkids until the very end. You could always count on grandpa. His beloved cat Sassy had the greatest life while with grandpa, as we all did. Ray will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him.

He is survived by his daughter Diana Schira, Mosinee, and her four children, Rae, Hazel, Iris and Max. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 56 years, Alice, and his brother Harvey.

We love you grandpa. The world is darker without you in it.

Patricia “Pat” Vaughn

Patricia ‘Pat’ Vaughn, 80, of Aniwa died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Care Partners of Antigo.

She was born on March 8, 1940, in Antigo, the daughter of Frank and Edna (Cummings) Lenzner.

Pat was united in marriage to James ‘Jim’ Vaughn on July 25, 1959 in Antigo. Pat joins her husband of 61 years, just 10 short days after his death on Sept. 18, 2020.

Pat was a cook and waitress for many years at M & L Restaurant, Antigo. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

Jim and Pat were always side by side. Where there was one … you could always find the other. The couple was very involved in the Aniwa Little League. Jim was always coaching while Pat took care of the concession stand and fundraisers. She also was secretary for the Aniwa Little League and the Western Shawano County Little League.

Survivors include four sons; James ‘Jamie’ (Teresa) Vaughn of Antigo, Greg (Tina) Vaughn of Wausau, Jeff (Amy) Vaughn of Antigo and Stuart (Kaia) Vaughn of Aniwa; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and siblings, Gloria Basinger of McAlester, Oklahoma, Robert (Louella) Lenzner of Post Lake, Darlene (Arnold) Barta and Phyllis (Ben) Benishek, all of Antigo, Carolyn Hobgood of Waldorf, Maryland, and Dan (Linda) Lenzner of Tomahawk.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband; parents and siblings, Jim and Gary.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, 164923 County Road Z, Wausau, WI 54403. Rev. John Stransky will preside. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, town of Harrison, (Hogarty). Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood, and again on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Like this: Like Loading...