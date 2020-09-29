By Shereen Siewert

A 37-year-old Marshfield man is facing felony charges after he allegedly tried to arrange a sexual encounter with a teenage girl he met online.

Charges of using a computer to facilitate a sex crime were filed Sept. 29 in Marathon County Corey J. Scheunemann, who is not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police launched an investigation July 10 when Scheunemann allegedly began communicating on Facebook messenger with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl. But the “teen” was an undercover officer, according to court documents.

Scheunemann allegedly continued the conversation with the “teen” and eventually made a plan to meet up for sex. He was arrested after driving from Marshfield, allegedly to meet the “teen.”

He faces up to 40 years in the Wisconsin Prison System if he is convicted of the single charge filed against him. A date for an initial appearance has not yet been set.

