Chase Kresl

WAUSAU – REI Engineering, Inc. has added a new member to its team of professionals. Chase Kresl, hydrogeologist, has joined REI’s environmental consulting team, REI announced this week.

Kresl’s primary responsibilities include conducting environmental due diligence projects, site investigations, tank system site assessments, asbestos surveys, interpreting data, project management and preparing reports. He is also a member of REI’s emergency spill response team.

Kresl graduated from UW-Madison in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in geology and geophysics.

Like this: Like Loading...