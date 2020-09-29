WAUSAU – The Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art will open its exhibition “Painting the Figure Now” Oct. 8.

Car hop. Mark Tennant. Visual courtesy Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art.

In curating the show, the museum looked for works that were not only technically excellent, it looked for works that captured one’s attention in a different way, the museum said.

“Painting the Figure Now” features paintings that investigate the many ways we see the human figure now. It examines contemporary approaches to portraiture, narrative and visualizations focusing on the human form in life, action, play, work and repose by international artists who understand the finest traditions of figurative art. The paintings in this exhibit depict humanity with a relevant, fresh and contemporary feeling.

The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 12 at 309 McClellan St. in Wausau. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Free.

For more information, visit https://wmoca.org/ptfn-2020/.





