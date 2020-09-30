RIB MOUNTAIN – You can experience the colors of autumn and views of Rib Mountain State Park and Wausau while riding a chairlift at Granite Peak Ski Area this fall.

Start your ride at the base of the mountain before getting off at the top to enjoy the scenery and hike. Or stay on the lift at the top and enjoy a ride down without disembarking. The choice is yours.

Food and drinks will be offered at the Chalet Deck and 10th Mountain Division Hut anytime chairlift rides are running. The last ride on the chairlift occurs 15 minutes prior to dusk.

DAYS DATES TIMES FRIDAYS October 2, 9, 16, 2020 3pm – Sunset SATURDAYS October 3, 10, 17, 2020 10am – 5pm SUNDAYS October 4, 11, 18, 2020 11am – 5pm

COST

Adults (13-64): $15 | Children (6-12): $10 | Seniors 65+: $12 | Family of Four (2 Adults / 2 Kids): $40.



Children 5 and younger are free

COVID-19 safety precautions

All guests are asked to wear masks when visiting Granite Peak.

Parties will only be seated together.

Masks may be removed when on the chairlift, but Granite Peak asks that they be worn during embarking and unloading.

All guests must apply hand sanitizer before embarking on chairlift ride.

Traffic patterns will be created to allow for proper social distancing of parties.

