A 24-year-old Merrill man was arrested Wednesday evening on a warrant charge of misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct. The warrant was issued by the Lincoln County Court.

A 45-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Wednesday evening after a deputy performed a welfare check on a vehicle parked in the middle of Highway E in the town of Bradley. A check showed the man had seven prior convictions for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The man was arrested for an eighth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of fleeing and resisting arrest.

One person was injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in the town of Scott. At 3 p.m., 911 calls reported the crash at Tannery Road and Fairview Road. A 77-year-old Merrill man received non-life threatening injuries after being struck by an eastbound vehicle being driven by a 16-year-old Mosinee man who had failed to stop at the stop sign.

A 36-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Friday evening on charges related to a domestic dispute in the town of Bradley. He was brought to the Lincoln County Jail where he was booked on charges of disorderly conduct, battery and two felony counts of bail jumping.

Eleven people reported striking deer last week. A Wausau man reported striking a bear Thursday morning on Highway 51 near Highway D.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

