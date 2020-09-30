Connexus Credit Union in Wausau will join organizations across the country in a campaign created to bring awareness to and increase funding for metastatic breast cancer.

On Oct. 13, Metastatic Breast Cancer, or MBC, Awareness Day, more than 115 landmarks in the U.S., as well as Canada and Ireland, will light up in the MBC symbolic colors of green, teal and pink as part of the #LightUpMBC campaign. Iconic locations from Alaska to Florida include One World Trade Center, NYC, The Memorial Bridge in Portsmouth, Ford Field in Detroit, Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Niagara Falls.

“Metastatic breast cancer (MBC), also known as stage 4 breast cancer, is not curable and means the cancer has left the breast and spread to other parts of the body,” said METAvivor President Jamil Rivers. “There is a lack of knowledge on MBC in comparison to early stage breast cancer, which leads to many widespread misperceptions.” The nonprofit METAvivor is dedicated to the fight of men and women living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

To view the illuminated landmarks across the globe, #LightUpMBC Live, a virtual benefit, will take place at 8 p.m. EST Oct. 13 on @METAvivor Facebook Live and www.metavivor.org.

#LightUpMBC social media challenge

METAvivor asks that people publicly share a photo and/or story of someone who has made a difference in their life by posting on their social media channels with the donation link www.metavivor.org/LightUpMBC using hashtags #LightUpMBC #METAvivor. By nominating friends to participate, you can help raise funds for MBC research.

