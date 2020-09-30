WAUSAU – The Marathon County Public Libary will offer local students the opportunity to use a work space at its Wausau headquarters so they can have a quiet place to study and reliable internet service.

Starting Oct. 5, students ages 8 and older can book a two-hour appointment in Wausau’s Learning Lab. During these sessions, students will be provided with a quiet work area with a strong WIFI connection that will allow them to research, attend virtual lessons or catch up on homework. These appointments are for study and homework purposes only. Students are expected to work independently during their sessions, though library staff will be available to offer research help and limited technology assistance.

Students can bring their own laptops and tablets to work on or checkout a laptop from the library for the duration of their appointment. Students should bring any other equipment they may need with them, such as headphones/earbuds and a USB drive. Students 13 and older may be unaccompanied during their appointment, but kids between the ages of 8 and 12 must be accompanied by a parent or other adult caregiver for the duration of their appointment.

Appointments will be offered in two-hour blocks, Monday through Friday, at the following times: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; and 2:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Students are allowed one appointment per day, and appointments can be made up to seven days in advance. During their appointments, students will be seated at least 6 feet apart from one another and are required to wear a face mask at all times. If a student cannot wear a mask for medical reasons, attempts to accommodate that student will be made.

To book an appointment in the lab, at 300 N. First St., or for more information, call the Marathon County Public Library’s reference desk at 715-261-7230.

