Chester S. Kwarciany, 94, Wausau, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

He was born April 19, 1926, in Marathon County to John and Mary (Rog) Kwarciany. He was the last one living out of nine siblings.

Chester was born on a farm in a time when airplanes were exotic and rare, and you could buy a new Model T at the Ford dealer in town. He told the story of attending a one-room school and if he and his brothers were lucky, their teacher would give them a ride in his car. One of their chores was stoking the wood fire in the winter.

Those early years gave Chester the foundation that guided him the rest of his life: frugality, loyalty, self-reliance, dedication and sacrifice. Chester was not a complainer, and if he was having a bad day, he would not let on to it.

Chester served with honor in the United States Army in the occupational forces in Germany shortly after World War II. After he returned home, he met and married Margaret Gleason on May 21, 1955, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild.

In April of 2013, he traveled with his son Mike to Washington, D.C., on the Honor Flight, a trip at the age of 87 that he truly enjoyed.

Chester loved anything mechanical. In the times before the internet, Chester was not afraid to take things apart and then he ably put them back together. One of his family’s favorite memories was Chester taking a box of tubes to Radio Shack and testing them for the family television set. He had the reputation in the family as a handyman. Chester also had an interest in flying. In his youth, he even took flying lessons.

In his leisure time, Chester loved listening to polkas and watching his children and grandchildren play sports.

Following his retirement, Chester helped Margaret with her business, C & M Upholstery. Margaret did the sewing and recovering, while Chester made any needed repairs.

Survivors include five children, Glen Kwarciany, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Susan Kwarciany, Wausau, Michael (Julie) Kwarciany, Wausau, Richard (Vicki) Kwarciany, Elburn, Illinois, and Patrick (Janelle) Kwarciany, Johnson Creek; four grandchildren, Daniel Kwarciany, Burnsville, Minnesota, David (Marcee) Kwarciany, Wausau, Alyssa and Wyatt Kwarciany, Johnson Creek; one great-granddaughter, Paisley Kwarciany; one sister-in-law, Millie Kwarciany, Weston; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Margaret; and eight siblings, Walter, Joseph, Leonard, Leon, Louis, Sophie Glatczak, Esther Thompson and Emily Skibinski.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Entombment will be in the Christus Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau with full military honors conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Burns Post No. 388, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. Due to COVID concerns, social distancing and face covers will be required and there will be no group luncheon.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Mount View Care Center for the outstanding care and compassion given to Chester over the past five years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mount View Care Center, Wausau, or the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Marjorie Marie Ebersold, 97, formerly of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Iron River Hospital in Michigan.

She was born on June 1, 1923, in Woonsocket, South Dakota, daughter of the late J. Fred and Marie (Gutzmer) Schroeder. She married Delmer Zilisch in 1943 at Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau. He preceded her in death in 1976. Marge then married Norman Ebersold on Sept. 17, 1977. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2011.

Marge enjoyed traveling, reading, making crafts and spending time with her grandchildren. She had a very strong faith which guided her entire life. She was a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau where she was a former president of their Ladies Aid. She also volunteered at North Central Health Care Facility.

Survivors include her three sons, Del (Debra) Zilisch of Crystal Falls, Michigan, Perry (Julie) Zilisch of Rhinelander, and Kevin Zilisch of Alamogordo, New Mexico; two stepchildren, Larry (Luann) Ebersold of Grantsberg, Wisconsin, and Patricia (Larry) Willems of Rhinelander; her grandchildren, Jason (Petra) Zilisch, Lori (Michael) Greiner, Jessica (Kevin) Rolain, Jodie (Don) Reed, Jeremy (Rochelle) Zilisch, and Marshal (Kristin) Shields: stepgrandchildren, Amy (Coleigh) Patrick, Annie (Jeff) Flesch, Ben (Joelle Stefanski) Willems, Lena (Mark) Shepard, and Lora Deganhardt; many great-grandchildren; and her brother, Darold Schroeder of Biloxi, Mississippi.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and her siblings, Kenneth Schroeder, Marilyn Becker, Bonnie Schroeder, Betty Krueger, Joan Obel, and Robert Schroeder.

Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. The Rev. Theodore B. Gulhaugen of Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau will officiate.

You may offer condolences to her family by visiting helke.com.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements.

Carol Ann Baumann Utecht, 80, of Brokaw passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Our House Memory Care in Wausau.

Carol was born to Erich and Beatrice ( Swope) Baumann on Oct. 22, 1939. She married Wayne Uthect on July 20, 1963. He preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2015.

Carol and Wayne loved to dance, travel, spending time at their cottage on Pelican Lake and visiting casinos. Carol loved to read and research history books, including one for John Eisenhower. She also enjoyed having long good conversations with family and friends.

Carol was a homemaker and worked as the village of Brokaw deputy clerk for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband and is survived by her friend /caregiver Jenny Glovinski, and many family and friends.

Due to COVID-19 and Carol’s wishes, there will be graveside services only at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Marathon County Public Library or the T.B Scott Library in Merrill.

Cremation services are being provided by Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society, Schofield, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be made at HonorOne.com.

