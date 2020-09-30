By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School
1. Muskego(8)1-080
2. Franklin1-055
3. Menomonee Falls1-053
4. Mukwonago1-052
5. Brookfield East0-035
6. Marquette University0-027
7. Hortonville1-019
(tie) Waukesha West0-019
9. Mequon Homestead1-018
10. Whitefish Bay1-015

Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 12. Menasha 11. Hartford 10. Onalaska 7. Cedarburg 6. Brookfield Central 5. Hudson 5.Waterford 4. Hartland Arrowhead 2. Burlington 2. Oconomowoc 2. Schofield D.C. Everest 1.

Medium Division

School
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial(6)1-077
2. Lake Country Lutheran(2)1-069
3. Grafton1-051
4. Appleton Xavier(1)1-047
5. Freedom1-038
6. Pewaukee1-035
7. Lake Mills1-033
8. Stratford1-019
9. Wrightstown1-018
10. Lakeside Lutheran1-017
(tie) Greendale Martin Luther1-017

Others receiving votes: Amherst 15. Chilton 12. St. Croix Central 10. Maple Northwestern 7. Stanley-Boyd 6. Medford 5. Little Chute 5. New Berlin Eisenhower 4. Berlin 3. Kiel 3. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 2. New Berlin West 2.

Small Division

School
1. Edgar(4)1-077
2. Eau Claire Regis(2)1-059
3. Mineral Point1-043
4. Oshkosh Lourdes1-041
5. Racine Lutheran1-034
6. Darlington1-031
7. Hilbert1-030
8. Mondovi1-024
9. Manawa Little Wolf1-023
10.Abbotsford0-019

Others receiving votes: Cambridge 16. Cedar Grove-Belgium 16. Cumberland 10. Grantsburg 10. Iola-Scandinavia 9. Almond-Bancroft 6. Colby 6. Potosi 3. Randolph 2. Spring Valley 2. Blair-Taylor 2. Lancaster 2. Highland 1. Hurley 1. Unity 1.