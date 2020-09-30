By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School 1. Muskego (8) 1-0 80 2. Franklin – 1-0 55 3. Menomonee Falls – 1-0 53 4. Mukwonago – 1-0 52 5. Brookfield East – 0-0 35 6. Marquette University – 0-0 27 7. Hortonville – 1-0 19 (tie) Waukesha West – 0-0 19 9. Mequon Homestead – 1-0 18 10. Whitefish Bay – 1-0 15

Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 12. Menasha 11. Hartford 10. Onalaska 7. Cedarburg 6. Brookfield Central 5. Hudson 5.Waterford 4. Hartland Arrowhead 2. Burlington 2. Oconomowoc 2. Schofield D.C. Everest 1.

Medium Division

School 1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (6) 1-0 77 2. Lake Country Lutheran (2) 1-0 69 3. Grafton – 1-0 51 4. Appleton Xavier (1) 1-0 47 5. Freedom – 1-0 38 6. Pewaukee – 1-0 35 7. Lake Mills – 1-0 33 8. Stratford – 1-0 19 9. Wrightstown – 1-0 18 10. Lakeside Lutheran – 1-0 17 (tie) Greendale Martin Luther – 1-0 17

Others receiving votes: Amherst 15. Chilton 12. St. Croix Central 10. Maple Northwestern 7. Stanley-Boyd 6. Medford 5. Little Chute 5. New Berlin Eisenhower 4. Berlin 3. Kiel 3. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 2. New Berlin West 2.

Small Division

School 1. Edgar (4) 1-0 77 2. Eau Claire Regis (2) 1-0 59 3. Mineral Point – 1-0 43 4. Oshkosh Lourdes – 1-0 41 5. Racine Lutheran – 1-0 34 6. Darlington – 1-0 31 7. Hilbert – 1-0 30 8. Mondovi – 1-0 24 9. Manawa Little Wolf – 1-0 23 10.Abbotsford 0-0 19

Others receiving votes: Cambridge 16. Cedar Grove-Belgium 16. Cumberland 10. Grantsburg 10. Iola-Scandinavia 9. Almond-Bancroft 6. Colby 6. Potosi 3. Randolph 2. Spring Valley 2. Blair-Taylor 2. Lancaster 2. Highland 1. Hurley 1. Unity 1.

