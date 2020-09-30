Dear editor,

I am 77 years old and counting the days and hoping I remain upright so I can vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Nov. 3. I am so tired of the lies that our current president makes every day, firing competent people who disagree with him, enriching himself and his family at the public expense, acting like a king and a fascist dictator, cozying up to Putin, calling our soldiers who died or got injured in war stupid and losers, failing to lead immediately on the COVID virus causing many more unnecessary deaths, fighting tooth and nail not to release his taxes, and the list goes on and on.

(Donald) Trump’s motto was Make America Great Again and now it should be Biden’s motto. We have lost our respect in the world with our allies and no wonder Putin smiles ear to ear every time he meets with our president.

Our current president says the election will be rigged. The question is who will be doing the rigging? Trump is doing his best to limit absentee balloting, tampering with the postal service, limiting the hours people can vote and reducing the number of polling places all to reduce the number of votes by Democrats. We need a landslide victory to dispose of Trump. Anything less will allow him to contest the results, claim they’re a fraud and try to hold on to power.

Fred Hardt of Wisconsin Rapids

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

