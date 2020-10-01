Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is a scrumptious delight featuring the creamy taste of RumChata with a dash of pumpkin to celebrate the beauty of fall.

The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

RumChata Pumpkin Martini

2 oz. RumChata

1 oz. vanilla vodka of your choice

1 oz. pumpkin syrup

Caramel

Graham cracker crumbs

To create this drink, measure 2 oz. RumChata, 1 oz. vanilla vodka and 1 oz. pumpkin syrup into a shaker. Shake lightly, then pour into a chilled martini glass rimmed with caramel and graham cracker crumbs and serve.

Make your own, or enjoy this drink for $6 by visiting Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

Like this: Like Loading...