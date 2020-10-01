Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is a scrumptious delight featuring the creamy taste of RumChata with a dash of pumpkin to celebrate the beauty of fall.
The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.
RumChata Pumpkin Martini
- 2 oz. RumChata
- 1 oz. vanilla vodka of your choice
- 1 oz. pumpkin syrup
- Caramel
- Graham cracker crumbs
To create this drink, measure 2 oz. RumChata, 1 oz. vanilla vodka and 1 oz. pumpkin syrup into a shaker. Shake lightly, then pour into a chilled martini glass rimmed with caramel and graham cracker crumbs and serve.
Make your own, or enjoy this drink for $6 by visiting Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.