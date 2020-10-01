WAUSAU – The world of motorsports has been dominated by men since its beginning, but at all levels of racing, more women than ever before are joining the sport.

At 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert talks to Eagle River native Natalie Decker, who is shattering gender stereotypes and finding success on the NASCAR and Truck Series racing circuits. She will discuss her life growing up in Eagle River, her early days in racing throughout north central Wisconsin, and her rise to national and international fame as a role model for aspiring young female racers.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

Like this: Like Loading...