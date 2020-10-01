Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Jamie L. Swanson, 42, of Weston. Sept. 30, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Elton Carter, 42, of Milwaukee. Sept. 30, 2020: Battery by prisoners

Darren J. Kuske, 37, of Saint Germain. Sept. 29, 2020: Failure to report to jail

Amanda L. Williams, 38, of Wausau. Sept. 29, 2020: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer

Keith A. Watter, 53, of Wittenberg. Sept. 30, 2020: Child sexual exploitation, possession of child pornography, child enticement, capturing an intimate representation, invasion of privacy using a surveillance device

Joshua J. Berkhahn, 32. Sept. 30, 2020: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Jennifer M. Olson, 43, of Wausau. Oct. 1, 2020: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine

Jason M. Rychtik, 17, of Johnson. Sept. 30, 2020: Theft, bail jumping

Alex M. Welke, 26, of Mosinee. Sept. 28, 2020: Resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater, bail jumping

Tanya M. Manninen, 30, of Wausau. Oct. 1, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, carrying a concealed knife

Sue Xiong, 25, of Wausau. Sept. 30, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Lincoln M. Moreland, 21, of Wausau. Sept. 30, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia

Dereck M. Sirianni, 30, of Wausau. Sept. 28, 2020: False imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

Cole S. Mihalko, 28, of Marshfield. Sept. 28, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Bo Anthony M. Stillman, 24, of Wausau. Sept. 28, 2020: Second degree sexual assault with the use of force

WANTED: Anthony M. Bell, 30, of Wausau. Warrant issued Sept. 30, 2020: False imprisonment, strangulation/suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct

Marra A. Lundeen, 31, of Mosinee. Sept. 28, 2020: Harboring or aiding a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia

Lao Vang, 35, of Wausau. Sept. 25, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer

Douglas J. Schara, 55, of Wausau. Sept. 28, 2020: 5th offense OWI with a passenger younger than 16, operating while revoked

Dion D. McDuffy, 24, of Weston. Sept. 28, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct

Xao Yang, 27, of Wausau. Sept. 28, 2020: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping

Trevor C. Conard, 26, of Wausau. Sept. 25, 2020: Possession of child pornography, 10 counts

Travis J. Clark, 31, of Weston. Sept. 25, 2020: Solicitation of intimidating a victim/threaten force

Travis B. Kosey, 26, of Kronenwetter. Sept. 25, 2020: Fleeing an officer, second offense OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia

