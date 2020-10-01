Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Jamie L. Swanson, 42, of Weston. Sept. 30, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Elton Carter, 42, of Milwaukee. Sept. 30, 2020: Battery by prisoners
  • Darren J. Kuske, 37, of Saint Germain. Sept. 29, 2020: Failure to report to jail
  • Amanda L. Williams, 38, of Wausau. Sept. 29, 2020: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Keith A. Watter, 53, of Wittenberg. Sept. 30, 2020: Child sexual exploitation, possession of child pornography, child enticement, capturing an intimate representation, invasion of privacy using a surveillance device
  • Joshua J. Berkhahn, 32. Sept. 30, 2020: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, disorderly conduct
  • Jennifer M. Olson, 43, of Wausau. Oct. 1, 2020: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine
  • Jason M. Rychtik, 17, of Johnson. Sept. 30, 2020: Theft, bail jumping

  • Alex M. Welke, 26, of Mosinee. Sept. 28, 2020: Resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater, bail jumping
  • Tanya M. Manninen, 30, of Wausau. Oct. 1, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, carrying a concealed knife
  • Sue Xiong, 25, of Wausau. Sept. 30, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Lincoln M. Moreland, 21, of Wausau. Sept. 30, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Dereck M. Sirianni, 30, of Wausau. Sept. 28, 2020: False imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • Cole S. Mihalko, 28, of Marshfield. Sept. 28, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Bo Anthony M. Stillman, 24, of Wausau. Sept. 28, 2020: Second degree sexual assault with the use of force
  • WANTED: Anthony M. Bell, 30, of Wausau. Warrant issued Sept. 30, 2020: False imprisonment, strangulation/suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
  • Marra A. Lundeen, 31, of Mosinee. Sept. 28, 2020: Harboring or aiding a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Lao Vang, 35, of Wausau. Sept. 25, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Douglas J. Schara, 55, of Wausau. Sept. 28, 2020: 5th offense OWI with a passenger younger than 16, operating while revoked
  • Dion D. McDuffy, 24, of Weston. Sept. 28, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct
  • Xao Yang, 27, of Wausau. Sept. 28, 2020: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • Trevor C. Conard, 26, of Wausau. Sept. 25, 2020: Possession of child pornography, 10 counts
  • Travis J. Clark, 31, of Weston. Sept. 25, 2020: Solicitation of intimidating a victim/threaten force
  • Travis B. Kosey, 26, of Kronenwetter. Sept. 25, 2020: Fleeing an officer, second offense OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia