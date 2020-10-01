The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin is hosting its first-ever “Month of Giving” by introducing the COVID-19 Impact Catalog to support local nonprofit agencies.

With the impact of COVID-19 on our community, nonprofit organizations have been forced to be creative in their programming and fundraising efforts. With loss of revenue, canceled events, and impacted yearly appeals, the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin is stepping in to raise awareness and shine a spotlight on local nonprofits, and provide a platform of giving toward their needs.

The COVID-19 Impact Catalog is an online crowdsourcing platform that features 19 charitable causes representing various program needs. Categories included in the Catalog are:

Basic Needs: Food & Shelter

Childcare Services

Access to Medical & Legal Assistance & Home Safety

Education & Youth Enrichment

Information Access

Donors are able to browse through a list of organizations and give to what is most important to them, or give to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund partnership between the Community Foundation and United Way of Marathon County, which addresses a broader spectrum of community needs during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 Impact Catalog launches today and can be accessed here. It will remain open until October 31. For more information about the Impact Catalog, visit the Community Foundation online.

Like this: Like Loading...