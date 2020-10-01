WAUSAU – United Way of Marathon County Volunteer Connection is looking for people to rake yards in October as the nation spotlights Make a Difference Day.

Small groups of people are needed to rake yards of elderly and disabled residents in Marathon County. Raking will take place Oct. 19 through Oct. 24, when it is convenient for the volunteers and the homeowner.

With the inability of larger corporate or school groups to gather because of the pandemic, more families and small teams are needed than ever before. Groups of 10 or fewer are encouraged to register by Oct. 9 to be eligible for a door prize of United Way T-shirts for your team.

More details are available on the United Way website at www.unitedwaymc.org

