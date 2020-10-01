(PRESS RELEASE) Wausau, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce Corey Thompson as the new Head Coach for the 2021 season.

Thompson stated about his new position, “I am incredibly excited to be a part of this great organization, these guys do it right here. I am looking forward to getting the ball rolling with the 2021 team and meeting everyone in Wausau this summer. I can’t wait to get up there and continue the success of this organization.”

Wisconsin Woodchucks owner Mark Macdonald says, “The Woodchucks are excited to bring Corey to Central Wisconsin. He has a proven track record of recruiting and winning as a head coach. He has worked hard for this opportunity and we feel he will represent the Woodchucks well.”

Thompson joins the Woodchucks from West Point, GA where he is currently the Recruiting Coordinator and Pitching Coach at Point University. He has also spent the last three summers as the Head Coach of the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs of the Expedition League. Thompson led the Sabre Dogs to a first place finish in 2018 and a second place finish in 2019.

Prior to his time at Point University, Thompson was the Head Pitching Coach at Spring Hill College from 2017 to 2020 and at Coastal Alabama Community College from 2016-2017. He was also the Pitching Coach for the Regina Red Sox in the summer of 2015 and for the Northwoods League Waterloo Bucks in 2016 and 2017, where he coached four pitchers to the Northwoods League All-Star Game, and one was named Pitcher of the Year.

As a player, Thompson spent two seasons at Jefferson Davis Community College followed by two seasons at Point University. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Education. Thompson is a native of Lakeland, FL.

