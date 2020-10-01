Dear editor,

Moral leadership is an essential quality of the American presidency – sorely lacking now. Trump’s failure to put Americans first threatens our safety, health and economy.

During the first debate, Trump was asked to denounce white-supremacy. Trump responded, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” a deeply troubling reply for white supremacists to be on the ready.

Trump’s early denial of the coronavirus threat caused countless deaths and crushed the economy. We still lack a national plan and sufficient supplies to fight COVID-19. Trump models indifference to following safe practices, as in his indoor Nevada rally, while COVID-19 deaths are spiking and the economy stalling.

Trump’s denial of scientific, fact-based information allows him to implement policies that accelerate climate change and degrade our environment. He’s eliminated over 100 regulations that protect air and water quality and restrict harmful chemicals and practices. Meanwhile, unprecedented deadly fires rage in the West, more frequent and powerful hurricanes plummet the South and the ocean’s coral reefs and food supply diminish.

Trump’s separation of thousands of Mexican children from their parents is unconscionable. Many family members were lost in the system and not reunited.

Trump’s 2017 tax cuts helped billionaires the most. The top .01 percent now pay a lower tax rate than any other group for the first time in history. Trump paid no income taxes in 10 out of 15 years. He promises to cut the capital gains tax in a second term. Ninety-nine percent of the benefit would go to the richest 1 percent.

Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. He calls mail-in ballots a “disaster” during a pandemic and wants election results called early to eliminate most mail-in ballots.

We need the Biden-Harris team to restore integrity to the White House.

Vote by mail asap. Track your ballot: (https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/MyVoterInfo). Demand it’s counted.

Kathy Kascewicz of Fifield

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

