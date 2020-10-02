The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will offer a no-cost application period to prospective students in October. Through the entire month, anyone can apply to any of the UW-Stevens Point campuses for the fall of 2021 without paying the $50 application fee.

In addition, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, officially opened on Oct. 1. By completing applications for UW-Stevens Point and Federal Student Aid in similar time frames, students are able to seek assistance for both applications at the same time.

UW-Stevens Point offers students more than 100 program options, including 80 bachelor’s and 16 graduate degree programs. This includes new bachelor’s and professional associate degree programs at branch campuses in Wausau and Marshfield.

To take advantage of this free application period, students will need to apply using the UW System application at https://apply.wisconsin.edu or the Common Application at https://www.commonapp.org/school/university-wisconsin-stevens-point. For more information, visit uwsp.edu/applynow.

UW-Stevens Point offers opportunities to visit campus, including two special visit days, known as View Point Days. View Point Days are scheduled at all three campuses for:

Stevens Point

Friday, Nov. 8

Friday, Dec. 6

Wausau

Friday, Oct. 25

Marshfield

Monday, Nov. 4

Wednesday, Dec. 4

For more information or to schedule a visit anytime at Stevens Point, Wausau or Marshfield campuses, contact the UW-Stevens Point Office of Admissions and Recruitment at 715-346-2441 or admiss@uwsp.edu, www.uwsp.edu/admissions.

