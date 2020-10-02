By Shereen Siewert
Police in Marathon County are seeking a convicted felon deemed armed and dangerous who is wanted on an array of criminal charges.
Officers on Friday searched a home in Mosinee, where they discovered multiple weapons, according to a news release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff’s officials say they seized five long guns, three hand guns, a sawed off shotgun, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia at the home in a room occupied by Joseph G. Unger, who is a felon on probation and parole.
Unger faces the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a short barreled shotgun, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Police are urging Unger to turn himself in.