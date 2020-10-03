STEVENS POINT – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra has announced the appointment of Andres Moran as its new music director.

Moran succeeds Patrick Miles, who led the orchestra for 17 years.

Moran served as interim music director for the CWSO for the 2019- 2020 season and played principal horn from 2016- 2019. In addition to his role with the CWSO, Moran holds the position of assistant professor of horn and orchestral director at UW- Stevens Point.

“I’m very honored to be the next music director of the CWSO,” Moran said in a news release. “I think that the orchestra has exciting plans ahead and I am very eager to be a part of its present and future. Since joining the orchestra four years ago, I have seen how talented and passionate the musicians are about their music making. The energy and enthusiasm that they bring to the audience is infectious and inspiring.”

Previously, Moran was the resident conductor of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra and the music director and general manager of the El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestras.

For more information about the CWSO, call 715-345-7726 or visit cwso.org.

