Wausau Pilot & Review sports

No scoring allowed; Medford pushes past Antigo 43-0

Medford shut out Antigo Friday in high school boys football action.

The first quarter gave the Raiders an 8-0 lead over the Red Robins and the team never looked back. Medford’s offense took off running, pulling ahead to a 43-0 lead at intermission.

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of scoreless third and final quarters. Antigo wound up on top by a score of 43-0

Rhinelander survives competitive clash with Mosinee 28-21

Mosinee started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Rhinelander at the end of the first quarter and led 14-7 at the half.

The Hodags broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-21 lead over Mosinee.

Rhinelander didn’t flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Mosinee 28-21 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup Friday night.

Minocqua Lakeland tackles Merrill 34-6

Minocqua Lakeland opened with a 22-0 advantage over Merrill through the first quarter in a high school football matchup on Oct. 2,

Defense muted both offenses in scoreless second and third quarters.

Minocqua Lakeland raced away to an easy win, leaving Merrill well behind in this 34-6 blowout.

Edgar survives taut tilt with Onalaska 12-7

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Edgar wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 12-7 over Onalaska at Onalaska High on October 2 in Wisconsin football action.

Both offenses were muted in unproductive first and second quarters, resulting in a 0-0 halftime score.

The Wildcats broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 6-0 lead over the Hilltoppers.

Onalaska turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Edgar put the game on ice.

Vice-grip defense fuels Stratford’s win over Weyauwega-Fremont 41-0

Stratford unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Weyauwega-Fremont in a 41-0 shutout Friday in Wisconsin high school football action

Stratford’s offense stomped on to a 21-0 lead over Weyauwega-Fremont at halftime.

The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood earns narrow win over Shiocton 14-6

With little to no wiggle room, Wittenberg-Birnamwood nosed past Shiocton 14-6 for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 2.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Chargers got the better of the final-quarter scoring 14-6 to finish the game in style.

Our local sports coverage is made possible by readers like you. Become a Wausau Pilot & Review member for as little as $10 per month here and become a high school sports MVP today!

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.





Like this: Like Loading...