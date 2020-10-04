By Shereen Siewert

Members of the Marathon County Executive Committee have so far not released a report from an outside law firm investigating the county clerk’s ability to conduct a fair and impartial election, while conversations are continuing behind closed doors.

In August, the committee unanimously approved a motion to direct the matter to outside legal counsel for further review, with costs not to exceed $25,000. The investigation into Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood’s actions was prompted by social media comments she posted offering to “work behind the scenes” to promote a possible school board recall effort.

Marathon County Board Chair Kurt Gibbs tells Wausau Pilot & Review the Executive Committee met last week after receiving a response from Trueblood’s attorney. The report from both the independent attorney and the response from Trueblood’s attorney are still in draft form, Gibbs said.

On Thursday, the Executive Committee directed Gibbs and Supervisor John Robinson, along with Marathon County Corporation Counsel Scott Corbett, to meet with Trueblood and her attorney to “try to find a resolution to (the) issue,” Gibbs said.

They will report back to the Executive Committee during a meeting set for 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.



The report was compiled by the law firm Von Briesen & Roper, SC.

