Faith in Action: Gifts of Hope. Make homemade holiday cards for FIA to send to seniors this winter. Cards can be dropped off at their office, 630 Adams St., Wausau, located in Immanuel Lutheran Church, by Nov.19. Contact 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com for more information.

The Open Door of Marathon County: General Volunteers. Help assist those who have been recently released from the county jail or Wisconsin prison system get the proper seasonal clothing, footwear and toiletries they need. Contact Anne at 715-848-4044 or at opendoor319@gmail.com.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin: Community Mentors. Be a “Big Brother/ Big Sister” volunteer to a child (“Littles”) for individualized time and attention on a regular basis, typically 2-4 times per month. This can be in person or virtual. Contact Beth at 715-848-7207 or bethk@bbbsncw.org. Age 18+

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

The Women’s Community: Sheet Sets. New or lightly used, clean, washed sheets sets, any size, are needed for any sized beds. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Catholic Charities Community Warming Center: Holiday Food or Simple Gifts. Help those experiencing homelessness celebrate the holidays by providing special food or simple gifts. This opportunity could be for individuals or groups. Contact Tracy 608-519-8069 or 715-409-0107.

McLit Marathon County: Help Respond to Children’s Holiday Letters. Help Santa answer letters in December by using a sample template. Also needed are postage stamps for this project. Contact 715-679-6170 or mclitofwausau@gmail.com.

