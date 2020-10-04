WAUSAU- The Wausau RiverWolves hockey team has announced its 2020-21 roster as the fast-approaching home opener is just around the corner.

During the off season the team upgraded its play-making ability with two players who have local ties, the RiverWolves said in a news release. Max Beste (Mosinee) and Isaac Wickersheim (Antigo) put up a combined 200 points during their high school careers. Both will look to take that success into their junior hockey careers. The roster has players from seven states, including Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah and Wisconsin, and three players from Canada.

The team also returns their top scorer from a year ago in forward Kasey Couture, who notched 15 goals and 23 assists, the team said. The full roster is available at riverwolveshockey.com.

You can catch the RiverWolves in action at the home opener at 7:10 p.m. Oct. 9 against the Oregon Tradesmen at the Marathon Park Ice Arena in Wausau.

Like this: Like Loading...