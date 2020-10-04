By Shereen Siewert

A 38-year-old Mosinee man who was the subject of a manhunt after police allegedly discovered multiple firearms in his home has been captured, officials said.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department on Friday issued a news release alerting the public that Joseph G. Unger, considered armed and dangerous, was wanted on an array of charges after police made the discovery.

Online court records show Unger is facing felony charges filed Friday, Oct. 2 in Marathon County Circuit Court of possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, four counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. He has an additional open case, a theft charge filed in June and multiple prior convictions.

Police say Unger was taken into custody on Saturday by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force with help from the Rome Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

Unger remains behind bars and is due in court Monday for an initial appearance on the new charges. Police have not released any additional details about Unger’s case or his capture.

Like this: Like Loading...