By Shereen Siewert

A 20-year-old woman is hospitalized at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital trauma center following a weekend ATV crash in Lincoln County, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials in Lincoln County did not specify when the crash happened.

Town of Russell Fire Department personnel were called to a trail north of County Road B near Ski Hill Road and removed the woman from the woods. She was then transported by Tomahawk EMS to a landing zone at Hwy. 17 and County Hwy. B before being flown to the trauma center in Wausau.

Neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the crash and the victim, who is from Sheboygan, was wearing a helmet, officials said.

The woman’s name has not been released.

