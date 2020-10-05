WAUSAU – The city of Wausau will offer drive-through early voting for the presidential election to its residents Oct. 23 and 24. It is restricted to city of Wausau residents only as in-person absentee voting must be done in the municipality in which the voter lives. Early voters also must be a registered voter in the city of Wausau to participate.

Wausau residents can vote from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Wausau City Hall, 407 Grant St.

View a detailed map of the voting route here:

Call 715-261-6620 with questions.

Like this: Like Loading...