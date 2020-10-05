WAUSAU – The Marathon County Public Library will postpone the opening of its Student Learning Lab because of an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in Marathon County, the library has announced.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and after the Marathon County Health Department reported a number of new COVID cases in the area, the library said in a news release. The lab was set to open today, Oct. 5.

Students in need of high-speed internet access can still make an appointment to use a computer at any of the nine MCPL locations across the county. For more information on making a computer appointment, call the Wausau reference desk at 715-261-7230.

Like this: Like Loading...