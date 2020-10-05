By Shereen Siewert

Police are asking the public’s help locating a 27-year-old Loyal-area woman reported missing over the weekend.

Cassandra Ayon was last seen at about 3:45 a.m. in the Unity area, when she left a friend’s home, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. Ayon hasn’t been home since and did not report for work on Monday.

Ayon’s parents called 911 at about 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, to report their daughter missing. Police say Ayon recently moved into a home across the street from her parents, who have not seen her since Friday.

Clark County Sheriff’s officials say Ayon drives a black 2015 Chevy Impala with a license plate of AHZ-2509. Anyone with information on Ayon’s whereabouts is urged to call 715-743-3157.

Cassandra Ayon

2015 Chevy Impala Photos courtesy of the Clark County Sheriff’s Department

Photos courtesy of the Clark County Sheriff’s Department

