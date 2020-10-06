By Shereen Siewert

City officials on Tuesday will review plans for a roughly $2.2 million dental clinic for Wausau’s east riverfront, a project that would generate an estimated $54,500 in annual tax revenue, according to city documents.

Cherry Tree Dental proposes relocating two existing downtown Wausau practices to a new 6,100 square foot facility. D. David Aicher and Dr. Wen Sun, of Advanced Dental Professionals, and Dr. Fred Prehn, of Prehn Dental, would co-locate at the proposed facility. Officials say the combined practices represent more than 13,200 annual patient visits, while the project would accommodate additional space to allow both practices to grow.

The Advance Dental Professionals property at 617 Jackson Street would be repurposed as a specialty clinic, according to city documents.

The developer proposes buying city-owned property for $140,000 and asks for tax incremental finance participation of $175,000 to cover what developers and city officials characterize as “extraordinary” foundation costs associated with poor soil conditions on the property. Under the terms provided, Wausau would provide $100,000 in up-front TIF payments followed by reverse TIF payments after construction is complete.

The building design and site plan, which will still require approval from the city’s Plan Commission, is being discussed by the Wausau’s Economic Development Committee on Tuesday.

Cherry Tree Dental previously submitted a proposal, discussed at the June 2020 Economic Development committee meeting, but later tailored a revised proposal in response the committee’s previous concerns. Those plan modifications include a higher density use of the property and several revisions of the building architecture, materials and roof lines.

The Economic Development Committee meets at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 407 Grant St., Wausau. Members of the public can attend in person or by calling 1-408-418-9388. The access code is 146 906 1958 and the password is wausau.

The project has the backing of the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin and Woodson YMCA Foundation, both of which submitted letters to the city expressing their support.

