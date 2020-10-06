Stop by the Marathon County Public Library’s Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar, every week from now through Oct. 30 to pick up a bundle of crafts, books and other activities that will allow you to conduct your own story time at home! Each week the Edgar Branch will offer a different theme of books and crafts for families to pick up. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to participate. Free. Please limit one bundle per family. For more info, call 715-352-3155.

Every week now through Nov. 27, parents can stop by the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, and pick up an activity kit and picture book related to the Letter of the Week (A, B, C, etc.) for their preschooler! Activity kits and books can be acquired by calling the branch and making an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup. A new letter and new activity will be offered each week. Free. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

The Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer, will offer a Grab & Go craft kit for adults from Oct. 12-16. Each kit will contain supplies needed to make handmade greeting cards for any occasion. Kits are free and available while supplies last. Limit one kit per person. For more info or to request a kit to be picked up curbside, call 715-659-3996.

Adults can make themselves a tiny, whimsical pal by picking up a Grab & Go craft kit from the drive thru at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, from Oct. 12-23! Each kit will contain supplies and instructions for creating a gnome peg doll. Free. Please limit one kit per person. For more information, call 715-261-7230.

Kids can engineer their own catapult after picking up a Grab & Go kit containing tongue depressors, rubber bands and other supplies from Oct. 12-23 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. Please limit one kit per child. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Preschoolers (or their parents or caregivers) can pick up an activity kit that’s part craft, part coding from Oct. 12-23 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Each kit contains supplies and instructions for crafting earthworms out of pipe cleaners and pony beads, while learning basic coding concepts at the same time! Free. Please limit one kit per child. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

The library is collecting stories for its Six Spooky Words Story Contest! From Oct. 12-23, all ages can write a spooky tale in just six words and email it to scary@mcpl.us. Winning entries will be published on MCPL’s website and social media accounts. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

Kids and parents can drop by the Stratford Branch to pick up a craft kit based on the popular story “Leaf Man” by Lois Ehlert from Oct. 19-23! Along with supplies that will allow kids to make Leaf Man-inspired puppets, each kit will also contain a link to view an online reading of the story. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to participate. Free. Please limit one kit per child. For more info, call 715-687-4420.

The library and Colossal Fossils will teach kids about different large sea creatures during a free, fun and educational online class on Oct. 20 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. via the Zoom app. Visit https://cutt.ly/Pd5KeAT to register. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

