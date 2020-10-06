Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week?s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Muskego
|(9)
|2-0
|90
|1
|2. Franklin
|–
|2-0
|79
|2
|3. Menomonee Falls
|–
|2-0
|68
|3
|4. Mukwonago
|–
|2-0
|62
|4
|5. Brookfield East
|–
|1-0
|50
|5
|6. Marquette University
|–
|1-0
|43
|6
|7. Whitefish Bay
|–
|2-0
|35
|10
|8. Hartford
|–
|2-0
|21
|NR
|9. Schofield D.C. Everest
|–
|2-0
|16
|NR
|10. Oak Creek
|–
|1-0
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waterford 6. Hartland Arrowhead 4. Hortonville 4. Menasha 3. Hudson 2. Burlington 2. Kaukauna 1.
Medium Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial
|(8)
|2-0
|89
|1
|2. Lake Country Lutheran
|(1)
|2-0
|73
|2
|3. Appleton Xavier
|–
|2-0
|64
|4
|4. Grafton
|–
|2-0
|62
|3
|5. Freedom
|–
|2-0
|48
|5
|6. Wrightstown
|–
|2-0
|39
|9
|7. Stratford
|–
|2-0
|38
|8
|8. Pewaukee
|–
|1-1
|19
|6
|9. Amherst
|–
|2-0
|17
|NR
|(tie) Lakeside Lutheran
|–
|2-0
|17
|T10
Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 11. Medford 5. Little Chute 4.Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 4. Maple Northwestern 2. St. Croix Central 2. Stanley-Boyd 1.
Small Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Edgar
|(7)
|2-0
|86
|1
|2. Eau Claire Regis
|(2)
|2-0
|79
|2
|3. Mineral Point
|–
|2-0
|72
|3
|4. Oshkosh Lourdes
|–
|2-0
|61
|4
|5. Racine Lutheran
|–
|2-0
|50
|5
|6. Darlington
|–
|1-0
|43
|6
|7. Cedar Grove-Belgium
|–
|2-0
|39
|NR
|8. Grantsburg
|–
|2-0
|12
|NR
|9. Cumberland
|–
|2-0
|11
|NR
|10. Iola-Scandinavia
|–
|2-0
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lancaster 6. Abbotsford 6. Manawa Little Wolf 5. Hilbert 4. Potosi 3. Brillion 3. Cambridge 2. Colby 2. Potosi-Cassville 1. Spring Valley 1.