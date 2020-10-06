By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week?s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Muskego (9) 2-0 90 1 2. Franklin – 2-0 79 2 3. Menomonee Falls – 2-0 68 3 4. Mukwonago – 2-0 62 4 5. Brookfield East – 1-0 50 5 6. Marquette University – 1-0 43 6 7. Whitefish Bay – 2-0 35 10 8. Hartford – 2-0 21 NR 9. Schofield D.C. Everest – 2-0 16 NR 10. Oak Creek – 1-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Waterford 6. Hartland Arrowhead 4. Hortonville 4. Menasha 3. Hudson 2. Burlington 2. Kaukauna 1.

Medium Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8) 2-0 89 1 2. Lake Country Lutheran (1) 2-0 73 2 3. Appleton Xavier – 2-0 64 4 4. Grafton – 2-0 62 3 5. Freedom – 2-0 48 5 6. Wrightstown – 2-0 39 9 7. Stratford – 2-0 38 8 8. Pewaukee – 1-1 19 6 9. Amherst – 2-0 17 NR (tie) Lakeside Lutheran – 2-0 17 T10

Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 11. Medford 5. Little Chute 4.Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 4. Maple Northwestern 2. St. Croix Central 2. Stanley-Boyd 1.

Small Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Edgar (7) 2-0 86 1 2. Eau Claire Regis (2) 2-0 79 2 3. Mineral Point – 2-0 72 3 4. Oshkosh Lourdes – 2-0 61 4 5. Racine Lutheran – 2-0 50 5 6. Darlington – 1-0 43 6 7. Cedar Grove-Belgium – 2-0 39 NR 8. Grantsburg – 2-0 12 NR 9. Cumberland – 2-0 11 NR 10. Iola-Scandinavia – 2-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Lancaster 6. Abbotsford 6. Manawa Little Wolf 5. Hilbert 4. Potosi 3. Brillion 3. Cambridge 2. Colby 2. Potosi-Cassville 1. Spring Valley 1.

Like this: Like Loading...