By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week?s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Muskego(9)2-0901
2. Franklin2-0792
3. Menomonee Falls2-0683
4. Mukwonago2-0624
5. Brookfield East1-0505
6. Marquette University1-0436
7. Whitefish Bay2-03510
8. Hartford2-021NR
9. Schofield D.C. Everest2-016NR
10. Oak Creek1-09NR

Others receiving votes: Waterford 6. Hartland Arrowhead 4. Hortonville 4. Menasha 3. Hudson 2. Burlington 2. Kaukauna 1.

Medium Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial(8)2-0891
2. Lake Country Lutheran(1)2-0732
3. Appleton Xavier2-0644
4. Grafton2-0623
5. Freedom2-0485
6. Wrightstown2-0399
7. Stratford2-0388
8. Pewaukee1-1196
9. Amherst2-017NR
(tie) Lakeside Lutheran2-017T10

Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 11. Medford 5. Little Chute 4.Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 4. Maple Northwestern 2. St. Croix Central 2. Stanley-Boyd 1.

Small Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Edgar(7)2-0861
2. Eau Claire Regis(2)2-0792
3. Mineral Point2-0723
4. Oshkosh Lourdes2-0614
5. Racine Lutheran2-0505
6. Darlington1-0436
7. Cedar Grove-Belgium2-039NR
8. Grantsburg2-012NR
9. Cumberland2-011NR
10. Iola-Scandinavia2-09NR

Others receiving votes: Lancaster 6. Abbotsford 6. Manawa Little Wolf 5. Hilbert 4. Potosi 3. Brillion 3. Cambridge 2. Colby 2. Potosi-Cassville 1. Spring Valley 1.