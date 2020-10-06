Dear editor,

Your voice and your vote have never been so important! Working people know we make change when we take action. We fight for healthcare, good wages and good paying jobs, education and the environment. Candidates like Tricia Zunker will fight to level the playing field for workers.

Zunker will support healthcare expansion, will vote to ensure people with pre-existing conditions stay protected, and will work to lower the cost of prescription drugs. Her opponent, Tim Tiffany, has voted against keeping people with pre-existing conditions insured who are most vulnerable for Covid-19 and bringing our Medicaid dollars back to Wisconsin to insure more people.

Coming from a working class background and union workers, Zunker knows how important good paying jobs and wages are for Wisconsin. Tiffany has voted against good paying wages for Wisconsin multiple times.

Education is important for everyone so our children can perform the best at future jobs and employers will want to come to Wisconsin. Teachers need to feel valued and the best teachers stay in Wisconsin. This will stop the talent drain from our adult children leaving Wisconsin after school. Zunker feels this is so important she ran for Wausau School District Board and has become president to do what she can to help out the community. Tiffany has voted to block funding for our schools throughout his terms in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Lastly, we have only one Earth. Zunker fully understands the laws that we make may effect the air, water and ground. She wants to ensure that we have clean water, air and ground for generations to come. On the other hand, Tiffany has voted against The Great American Outdoors Act, so anglers and hunters are not ensured that our water and air are clean, and public land stays for the public use.

Election day is right around the corner and it’s our chance to support our candidates who support the working people of Wisconsin. Safer voting during the pandemic starts now. Can I count on you to vote with me for Tricia Zunker?

Terry Ugoretz of Rib Mountain

