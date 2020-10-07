(PRESS RELEASE) Wausau, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited that Phase IV of the Athletic Park renovation is underway!

The past year has been a challenging time for everyone in Central Wisconsin. With that in mind, the Woodchucks felt that it was important to continue moving forward. This included playing ball this past summer and finishing renovations at Athletic Park with Phase IV. Phase IV will complete a series of renovations at Athletic Park that began in August of 2013 and have created one of the most interesting and fan friendly ballparks in Wisconsin.

Phase 1

This phase of renovations is estimated to cost $1,500,000 and will be paid for with private funds. The renovation will be a major renovation to the first base side of Athletic Park, which will include premium stadium seating, a new collegiate quality visiting team dugout and two new concessions stands. The Woodchucks listened to their fans and the new seating will be covered.

As part of the project, the Woodchucks are working in partnership with the City of Wausau to secure a new public parking lot for Woodchucks fans to use during games.

At the same time, The City of Wausau and the Macdonald family have agreed to finish upgrading the lighting at Athletic Park, making it collegiate quality and energy efficient lighting with limited spill. The Macdonald family will donate $119,000 to the City of Wausau to replace the existing lights with new energy efficient lights.

Local contractor, The Samuels Group, will serve as the General Contractor on the project with many other local contractors also involved. Phase IV of the Athletic Park renovation should be completed in time for the 2021 season.

“All the renovations at Athletic Park have been done with the goal of creating a valuable community asset,” said Mark Macdonald. “The renovated Athletic Park is a facility that is attractive to families and groups looking for a place to meet and socialize. Even the fans that are not big baseball fans can enjoy the new Athletic Park.”

As we put 2020 behind us, it will be important to go forward with a positive attitude and the belief that gathering with friends at a baseball game is a fun, valuable and necessary experience. The Woodchucks look forward to continuing to provide safe and family-friendly entertainment for the Greater Wausau community.

Like this: Like Loading...